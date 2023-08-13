Suspect, girlfriend die in domestic violence incident at Goodyear home

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect and his girlfriend have died after a domestic violence incident early Saturday morning in Goodyear.

Police responded to a domestic violence shooting call after 2 a.m. near Lower Buckeye Road and Sarival Avenue. They found 56-year-old Juliana Beloit dead and the suspect, her boyfriend Alex Garcia, 56, critically injured with a bullet wound, a Goodyear spokesperson said. Garcia died while in the hospital on Saturday.

What led up to the crime is still being investigated and pending an autopsy report.

