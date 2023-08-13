Your Life
Semi-truck fire closes freeway ramp to SR 51, Loop 202 in Phoenix

The Department of Public Safety said the on ramp will likely be closed for a few hours.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:36 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A semi-truck fire on Sunday morning closed off access to a freeway interchange in Phoenix. The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. on westbound Interstate 10, at the State Route 51 north and Loop 202 east interchange.

The flames has since been extinguished, but the Arizona Department of Public Safety says it will take a few hours to clear out the truck and debris. DPS says if drivers need to access State Route 51, they can use the HOV ramp.

