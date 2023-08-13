Phoenix Fire looking for missing search dog Moxie, last seen in Goodyear

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Fire Department needs help finding a missing member of their Arizona Search Dog team, a yellow Labrador named Moxie.

Moxie went missing Saturday around 7:30 pm. from the Oasis at Canyon Trails neighborhood near Citrus and Yuma roads. She’s described as roughly 50 pounds and extremely friendly. She is also chipped.

The Phoenix Fire Department is asking anyone with information to message on social media. Contact them on Twitter at @PHXFire or Facebook, Instagram and Threads at @PhoenixFireDepartment.

