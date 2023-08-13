Peoria police officer injured after patrol car hit by car at crash investigation

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Peoria police officer is recovering from injuries after their patrol car was hit by a vehicle while investigating a crash on Friday night.

Police say the officer was investigating a collision near Grand and 71st Avenues around 10 p.m. when another crash happened, and a car hit the officer’s patrol vehicle. The officer had minor injuries from the crash and was taken to the hospital and released.

Peoria police say the driver of the vehicle that hit the patrol car stayed on the scene. Speed and impairment are being looked into as possible factors of the crash.

