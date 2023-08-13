Parts of Grand Avenue closed in Glendale as crews battle large fire at recycling yard

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A major roadway in the West Valley is closed due to a fire that ignited at a recycling yard on Saturday afternoon.

Details on the fire are limited, but Glendale Fire says they are battling a large second-alarm hazmat fire at a recycling yard in Glendale near 62nd and West Myrtle Avenues, just west of the U.S. 60, also known as Grand Avenue. Plumes of smoke could be seen from around Valley. The Arizona Department of Transportation says Grand Avenue is closed in both directions between 59th and Glendale Avenues and 67th and Northern Avenues.

🚨Glendale, AZ | 6:14 pm

WORKING SECOND ALARM HAZMAT

7205 N 62ND AVE



Glendale, @PHXFire, @PeoriaFire, and additional crews are working a large defensive fire at a recycling yard. pic.twitter.com/HBxnrt7Q9O — Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) August 13, 2023

Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time of reopening. It is not known what caused the fire.

UPDATE: US 60 (Grand Ave) is now closed in both directions between 59th Ave/Glendale and 67th Ave/Northern.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 13, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.