Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Parts of Grand Avenue closed in Glendale as crews battle large fire at recycling yard

Plumes of smoke could be seen from around Valley.
Plumes of smoke could be seen from around Valley.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A major roadway in the West Valley is closed due to a fire that ignited at a recycling yard on Saturday afternoon.

Details on the fire are limited, but Glendale Fire says they are battling a large second-alarm hazmat fire at a recycling yard in Glendale near 62nd and West Myrtle Avenues, just west of the U.S. 60, also known as Grand Avenue. Plumes of smoke could be seen from around Valley. The Arizona Department of Transportation says Grand Avenue is closed in both directions between 59th and Glendale Avenues and 67th and Northern Avenues.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time of reopening. It is not known what caused the fire.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

The officer had minor injuries.
Peoria police officer injured after patrol car hit by car at crash investigation
The death toll from a wildfire that ripped through Lahaina continues to climb.
Limited access to West Maui reopens as recovery operations continue; death toll stands at 80
Surveillance video shows the suspects during their alleged spree.
Surveillance shows suspects during alleged crime spree in Mesa
Anchor/Reporter David Caltabiano helps a Phoenix-area police officer demonstrate how the new...
Phoenix-area law enforcement demonstrates new less-than-lethal tool for physical encounters