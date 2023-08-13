Parts of Grand Avenue closed in Glendale as crews battle large fire at recycling yard
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A major roadway in the West Valley is closed due to a fire that ignited at a recycling yard on Saturday afternoon.
Details on the fire are limited, but Glendale Fire says they are battling a large second-alarm hazmat fire at a recycling yard in Glendale near 62nd and West Myrtle Avenues, just west of the U.S. 60, also known as Grand Avenue. Plumes of smoke could be seen from around Valley. The Arizona Department of Transportation says Grand Avenue is closed in both directions between 59th and Glendale Avenues and 67th and Northern Avenues.
Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time of reopening. It is not known what caused the fire.
