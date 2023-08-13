Overheated hiker in critical condition after being rescued from trail Camelback Mountain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in critical condition after overheating and needing to be rescued off a trail on Camelback Mountain on Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., Phoenix Fire was called to Echo Canyon trail on Camelback Mountain to help an overheated and extremely dehydrated hiker. Firefighters found a 63-year-old woman and gave her CPR before airlifting her off the mountain. Once on the ground, the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It is not known how long the woman was hiking or if anyone was with her.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.