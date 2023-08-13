Man hospitalized after house fire in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a house fire in north Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called near 19th Avenue and Bell Road and found a home in heavy fire with smoke coming from the roof. Crews quickly attacked the flames. Phoenix Fire says the homeowners safely evacuated the building before firefighters arrived. An 88-year-old man was taken to the hospital for minor burn injuries and is currently in stable condition.

Phoenix Fire says two people are displaced and are receiving help from a Community Assistance Program.

No injuries to firefighters were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

