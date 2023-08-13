Your Life
Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Phoenix

The crash happened near 7th Avenue and Coolidge Street, north of Camelback Road.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:19 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car in central Phoenix early Sunday morning. Just before 2:30 a.m., officers arrived near 7th Avenue and Coolidge Street, north of Camelback Road, and found an injured man. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital, police say.

The driver stayed at the scene and was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The area will be shut down as the investigation continues.

