Loved ones gather for celebration of life for Phoenix high school student who drowned in lake

By Micaela Marshall
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:16 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Family, friends, teammates, and coaches came together Saturday to celebrate the life of 15-year-old Christopher Hampton.

There were no empty seats or dry eyes at World Life Church in Chandler as loved ones gathered to honor and remember him.

The star student and athlete broke records in the classroom and on the wrestling mat, football field, and basketball court. The Cesar Chavez High School student drowned in Show Low Lake during a school trip in July. The Phoenix Union High School District placed Cesar Chavez’s principal, athletic director, football coach and some of his assistants on administrative leave.

“He will be so, so strongly missed,” said Lanisha Smith, Chris’ oldest sister. “It’s devastating. That was like my brother. I grew up with him,” said Diwuan McGowan, Chris’ cousin.

As loved ones mourn the loss, they are leaning on their faith to find hope amid the grief.

Many questions remain surrounding Chris’ death, and his family hopes anyone with any information will come forward as the investigation continues.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office told Arizona’s Family this week that they are waiting on a report from the Medical Examiner, and they do not believe foul play was involved.

