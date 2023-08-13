It’s staying below 110° until it starts heating up later this week around Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A nice start to our Sunday morning with a low of 89 degrees, and later we’ll see a high this afternoon of 109. Our average high this time of year is 105. We could see a few isolated thunderstorms again this afternoon, but the best chance for storms will be in the high country.

Temperatures this weekend should stay below 110 but will get warmer and closer to 115 throughout next week. We are tracking drier conditions heading into Sunday, with a high around 109 for Phoenix. By Monday, more moisture will enter the state, and thunderstorm chances will increase, with around a 40% chance for the lower deserts and better chances for northern and eastern Arizona.

The average temperature for this time of the year is 105 degrees and we’ll see temperatures over that average in the next seven days. We have now gone 143 days without rain in Phoenix, putting us in second place for the driest-record streak. Number one is 160 days back in 1971/1972. Not a record we want to get.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.