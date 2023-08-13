Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

It’s staying below 110° until it starts heating up later this week around Phoenix

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m., Sunday 08/13/23
By Paul Horton
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:59 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A nice start to our Sunday morning with a low of 89 degrees, and later we’ll see a high this afternoon of 109. Our average high this time of year is 105. We could see a few isolated thunderstorms again this afternoon, but the best chance for storms will be in the high country.

Temperatures this weekend should stay below 110 but will get warmer and closer to 115 throughout next week. We are tracking drier conditions heading into Sunday, with a high around 109 for Phoenix. By Monday, more moisture will enter the state, and thunderstorm chances will increase, with around a 40% chance for the lower deserts and better chances for northern and eastern Arizona.

The average temperature for this time of the year is 105 degrees and we’ll see temperatures over that average in the next seven days. We have now gone 143 days without rain in Phoenix, putting us in second place for the driest-record streak. Number one is 160 days back in 1971/1972.  Not a record we want to get.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Recycling yard fire closes parts of Grand Avenue in Glendale; firefighter hospitalized
Carlos Galves, 72, has been struggling without air conditioning this summer at his Phoenix home.
72-year-old Phoenix man living without electricity, running water struggles through heat wave

Latest News

First Alert Weather Update for 6am Sunday 08/13/23
Storm chances starting Monday in the Phoenix area
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 9 p.m. for Saturday, 8/12/2023.
Hot temps expected for Phoenix next week
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 5 p.m. for 8/12/2023.
Increased storm chances for parts of Arizona
By Monday, more moisture will enter the state, and thunderstorm chances will increase, with...
Increased storm chances for parts of Arizona