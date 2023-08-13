Increased storm chances for parts of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Saturday, everyone! Thunderstorms have developed this evening across the higher terrain areas of the state. This activity could make it into the Valley this evening if an outflow boundary develops from the storms. This would be isolated, if anything. By next week though, we will have a better shot at seeing this activity in the Valley.

Temperatures this weekend should stay below 110 but will get warmer and closer to 115 throughout next week. We are tracking drier conditions heading into Sunday, with a high around 109 for Phoenix. By Monday, more moisture will enter the state, and thunderstorm chances will increase with around a 40% chance for the lower deserts and better chances for northern and eastern Arizona.

The average temperature for this time of the year is 105 degrees; we should be well over that in the next seven days. We have now gone 143 days without rain in Phoenix, putting us in second place for the driest-record streak. Number one is 160 days back in 1971/1972.

