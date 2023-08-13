Hit-and-run on north Phoenix freeway leaves motorcyclist hurt

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A hit-and-run left a motorcyclist hurt on a north Phoenix freeway on Sunday. Just after midnight, troopers say a motorcyclist and car crashed on Loop 101 near 35th Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital, but the injuries are unknown.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle hasn’t been released. The investigation is ongoing.

