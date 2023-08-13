Governor says death toll in Lahaina stands at 89; warns fatalities ‘will continue to rise’

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green said on Saturday that the death toll from the Lahaina wildfire now stands at 89, but he warned the number of fatalities “will continue to rise” as recovery crews with cadaver dogs make their way into burned-out homes and businesses.

The increase in deaths, up from 80 on Friday, means the disaster is the deadliest wildfire in the US in more than a century. “It’s going to continue to rise, I’m going to brace people for that,” Green said at a news conference. “A lot of people are stunned; they’re traumatized.”

‘Indescribable grief’: Loved ones identify family of 4 killed while fleeing Lahaina wildfire

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said cadaver dogs have searched just 3% of the hardest-hit areas and asked those with missing loved ones to provide DNA samples at a county resource center. For information on the hubs and other ways to report loved ones missing, click here.

Also on Saturday, Green announced 1,000 hotel rooms had been secured for evacuees and first responders. Long-term housing options are also being sought — all at government expense.

“We’re going into the houses for the first time. There were already 80 fatalities. It’s going to rise,” Green told Hawaii News Now on Saturday. “It will certainly be the worst national disaster Hawaii has ever faced. It may be the worst fire that America has ever faced by the time it’s done.”

Access to historic Lahaina town remains blocked off, though Maui County did reopen access to nearby areas on Saturday after closing it after several hours Friday over safety concerns.

Only residents and visitors with hotel reservations will be allowed in.

The Lahaina wildfire — now among the deadliest in the US in years — has also displaced thousands of residents, razed thousands of buildings and damaged critical infrastructure.

On Friday, the county put the total number of residents at evacuation shelters at 1,418. That’s in addition to hundreds more staying with friends, in hotels or in their cars.

Federal officials estimate about 4,500 people have been displaced.

President Biden has issued a national disaster declaration to aid in the recovery.

