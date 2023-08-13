3 men, teen girl hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four people, including a teen girl, are in the hospital after a crash in west Phoenix on Sunday morning. Just before 6 a.m., firefighters were called to the two-car crash near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Crews arrived and rescued two people out of their vehicles.
Firefighters say three men and a teen girl were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
