3 men, teen girl hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four people, including a teen girl, are in the hospital after a crash in west Phoenix on Sunday morning. Just before 6 a.m., firefighters were called to the two-car crash near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Crews arrived and rescued two people out of their vehicles.

Firefighters say three men and a teen girl were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.

