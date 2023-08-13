Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

3 men, teen girl hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

File image
File image(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four people, including a teen girl, are in the hospital after a crash in west Phoenix on Sunday morning. Just before 6 a.m., firefighters were called to the two-car crash near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Crews arrived and rescued two people out of their vehicles.

Firefighters say three men and a teen girl were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Parts of Grand Avenue closed in Glendale as crews battle large fire at recycling yard
Carlos Galves, 72, has been struggling without air conditioning this summer at his Phoenix home.
72-year-old Phoenix man living without electricity, running water struggles through heat wave

Latest News

There were no empty seats or dry eyes at World Life Church in Chandler as loved ones gathered...
Loved ones remember 15-year-old swimmer who drowned in Show Low Lake
The Navajo County Sheriff's Office says they do not believe foul play was involved.
Loved ones gather for celebration of life for Phoenix high school student who drowned in lake
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the...
Governor says death toll in Lahaina stands at 89; warns fatalities ‘will continue to rise’
The officer had minor injuries.
Peoria police officer injured after patrol car hit by car at crash investigation