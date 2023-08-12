Woman dead after overnight shooting in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after an overnight shooting Saturday morning in Goodyear. Police arrived in a neighborhood near Lower Buckeye Road and Sarival Avenue after 2 a.m., where they found an unresponsive woman and a man who had been shot. The man is suspected of killing the woman and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Detectives are investigating if the woman and man knew each other and what their relationship was. The department says that there is no threat to the community and hasn’t yet identified the woman.

