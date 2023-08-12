Your Life
Thieves cut off water to popular Phoenix cafe and other businesses

The vandals cut away and stole three backflow water valve devices in front of the businesses. The devices send water from the street to the buildings.
By Jason Barry
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:31 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a bizarre, brazen act of vandalism that impacted several businesses in north Phoenix. “We come in at 6 a.m. and went to start brewing coffee to get ready to open, and there was no water,” said Shawn Zangler, general manager of the Sunshine Breakfast Bar. “Then it’s like, what happened?”

The water to the restaurant had been shut off. There was no water at the business next door. And the one next to that. And the one next to that.

Early Wednesday morning, some vandals showed up at the strip mall off Cave Creek Road and the Loop 101 Freeway. They cut away and stole three backflow water valve devices in front of the businesses. The devices send water from the street to the buildings. “It’s weird; I don’t even know why somebody would do that,” said a customer.

Screenshots from a security camera show the suspects’ vehicle, a white pickup truck. The license plate is not visible.

Lexi Holgate works at Pet Urgent Care in the strip mall. “We were unable to get water bowls to dogs,” said Holgate. “We weren’t able to do laundry, clean water bowls, weren’t able to use the restroom. It’s just been a mess.”

The businesses were able to get a plumber out to get the water flowing again until the valves can be replaced, but the damage was done. The restaurant had to turn customers away Wednesday.

It’s unclear whether the businesses were targeted. “It’s hard enough running a restaurant as it is, but when you cut a day out of someone’s pay, it’s hard,” said Zangler. “It hits them in the pocketbook and it’s unfortunate.” Anyone with information about this crime should call the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6151.

