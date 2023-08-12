Your Life
Temps below 110° today around Phoenix and mid-week storms possible

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. on Saturday 08/13/23
By Paul Horton
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:45 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Not a bad start to our morning, with lows in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies this morning as well, with afternoon temperatures around 106° this afternoon. Our average high this time of year is 105°.

It’s still on the humid side, and there’s definitely enough moisture available to produce storms around the Valley. We’ll be looking for a trigger, perhaps in the form of an outflow boundary from storms to the south of metro Phoenix. Still, we’d put the chance at 20% for isolated storms, especially if you live in the southern portions of the Valley.

Next week, it appears the upper-level air currents may finally get into a decent monsoon flow for several days. That will bring increasing chances for storms around the state as early as Monday night and better chances around the valley next Tuesday and Wednesday.

We need the rainfall. So far, we have gone 142 days without measurable rain. If the airport does not get measurable rainfall by Monday, it will tie the latest rainfall to start the Monsoon.

