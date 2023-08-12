Your Life
Suspected booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix

An unidentified suspect is in custody after fleeing from an officer-involved shooting scene and carjacking several victims on Thursday.
By David Baker and Jason Sillman
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:13 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail after fleeing from an officer-involved shooting scene and then being part of carjackings and a chase that ended in south Phoenix on Thursday evening, police say. Investigators confirmed late Friday the suspect’s name is 33-year-old Carlos Delfin. He was booked into jail on 22 related charges.

It all started when police tried to pull over Delfin at 16th Street and McDowell Road but he took off, police said. Phoenix police were assisting another agency.

A suspect is in custody after fleeing from an officer-involved shooting scene that partially closed a Phoenix freeway on Thursday evening.

Delfin left a trail of crashes while also carjacking multiple vehicles along the way, police said. In one instance, “An officer in an unmarked car saw the man get out of his car and attempt to carjack a vehicle while armed with a firearm,” said Sgt. Brian Bower. At 7th Street and Roosevelt Street, Phoenix police say one of the drivers fought Delfin, who was trying to carjack their car as well. Ultimately, Delfin crashed near 15th Avenue and Dobbins Road. From there, sources say the suspect ran in and out of several homes in the neighborhood before police arrested him and confiscated the gun. Phoenix police confirm none of their officers were hurt.

Phoenix police are investigating multiple crime scenes.
Phoenix police are investigating multiple crime scenes.(Arizona's Family)

