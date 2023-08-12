Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Record-breaking heat intensifies overcapacity crisis at Phoenix-area animal shelters

The humane society has a special offer Aug. 12-13 in hopes of getting as many pets adopted as possible.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:43 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Humane Society is home to animals all across the valley, but this year the number of pets coming in has topped the charts. “We’re on pace to take in about 20,000 animals this year through our shelter, so that is a number we haven’t seen in about a decade,” said Jennifer Armbruster, spokesperson for the Arizona Humane Society.

So far, July has seen the highest number of pets come in for any month this year, and they believe heat is a big contributor. “We were seeing more heat-related calls, dogs in hot cars, burnt paws so that really impacts our kennel space as well,” Armbruster said.

Now space is running thin as the shelter operates over capacity. “If we are unable to move animals and get them into new loving homes and create that loving space, we are not able to take more animals that need more support,” she said.

That’s why the humane society is asking for your help. This weekend they have a special offer they hope will get as many pets adopted as possible. “Our goal is 300 animals which will really allow us to clear those kennels and make space for the animals that still need treatment,” Armbruster said.

The shelter will have waived fees for all animals of all ages. The event will be Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at AHS South Mountain and PetSmart Scottsdale. More information can be found HERE.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Carlos Galves, 72, has been struggling without air conditioning this summer at his Phoenix home.
72-year-old Phoenix man living without electricity, running water struggles through heat wave

Latest News

A Scottsdale therapy horse farm is having to scale back because of the extreme heat and is...
The extreme heat is hurting a horse therapy farm in Scottsdale
After facing increasing pressure, Gov. Katie Hobbs declared on Friday a state of emergency to...
Gov. Hobbs declares state of emergency due to deadly heat
Gov. Hobbs had been facing mounting pressure to issue the declaration.
Gov. Hobbs declares heat state of emergency for Arizona
A Phoenix family hasn't had air conditioning for three weeks and hasn't gotten any progress...
Phoenix family left without air conditioning for three weeks