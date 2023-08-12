Record-breaking heat intensifies overcapacity crisis at Phoenix-area animal shelters

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Humane Society is home to animals all across the valley, but this year the number of pets coming in has topped the charts. “We’re on pace to take in about 20,000 animals this year through our shelter, so that is a number we haven’t seen in about a decade,” said Jennifer Armbruster, spokesperson for the Arizona Humane Society.

So far, July has seen the highest number of pets come in for any month this year, and they believe heat is a big contributor. “We were seeing more heat-related calls, dogs in hot cars, burnt paws so that really impacts our kennel space as well,” Armbruster said.

Now space is running thin as the shelter operates over capacity. “If we are unable to move animals and get them into new loving homes and create that loving space, we are not able to take more animals that need more support,” she said.

That’s why the humane society is asking for your help. This weekend they have a special offer they hope will get as many pets adopted as possible. “Our goal is 300 animals which will really allow us to clear those kennels and make space for the animals that still need treatment,” Armbruster said.

The shelter will have waived fees for all animals of all ages. The event will be Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at AHS South Mountain and PetSmart Scottsdale. More information can be found HERE.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.