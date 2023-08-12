Your Life
Phoenix-area law enforcement demonstrates new less-than-lethal tool for physical encounters

Compliance Technology is on GMAZ with a Phoenix police officer to demonstrate The G.L.O.V.E, the latest less-than-lethal tool for law enforcement.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:44 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona company specializing in law enforcement technology created a new tool designed to help keep officers and suspects safe during physical encounters. It’s called The G.L.O.V.E. (Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter), and just as its name suggests, it’s a glove that sends low-voltage pips of electricity through a suspect’s body.

It’s already being used by several police departments in California and now law enforcement has the new tool on hand. Early Saturday morning, the president and COO of Compliant Technologies, Dan de la Cruz, and an officer with the Phoenix Police Department joined Good Morning Arizona to see how the tool works.

