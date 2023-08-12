Your Life
Peoria Unified School District wrapping up response to racial harassment federal investigation

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) asked the district to change its procedures when it comes to how they address harassment.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:03 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As the Peoria Unified School District wraps up its first week of school, it’s also putting the finishing touches on responding to a federal investigation that looks into multiple reports of racial harassment from previous school years.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) asked the district to change its procedures regarding addressing harassment. The OCR came up with nearly 30 requirements it wanted to see from the district, including new training and an audit of all reported racial harassment incidents. The district sent the final seven requirement requests to the OCR last week and is waiting for the next steps.

In the meantime, they’re using the lessons from the federal investigation as a chance to grow. “It’s work where you need to say, we can do better,” PUSD Chief Communications Officer Danielle Airey said.

The OCR said the district failed to address multiple allegations of racial harassment at Vistancia Elementary School during the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years, including race-based slurs and drawing swastikas. They asked the district to perform audits of any reported racial harassment incidents at all of their 40+ schools for both last year and the upcoming school year.

“We’re looking at how we’re reporting incidents, what kind of data we’re gathering, training that we’re providing to our staff to make sure our classrooms are focused on learning and teaching,” Airey said.

Airey doesn’t expect the issues from previous school years to be fixed overnight. But she says there’s been immediate buy-in from teachers and administrators not just at Vistancia (where new leadership recently took over) but also district-wide about doing whatever it takes to eliminate racial harassment. “This isn’t going to be our legacy,” she said. “We’re going to use it as an opportunity to improve how we support students and staff.”

Airey expects to hear back from the OCR in the next few weeks regarding the latest requirements the district has been working on.

