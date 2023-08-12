Mother of woman killed in suspected road rage shooting in Phoenix praises arrest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Court documents shed more light on a deadly suspected road rage shooting last weekend. Police arrested 21-year-old Kwame Kyle Wilson in relation to the case. It happened at an apartment complex near 32nd Avenue and Vogel Avenue, which is north of Dunlap Avenue, on Aug. 6. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Alyssa Leonard and her fiancé both shot. Leonard later died.

Arizona’s Family spoke with Leonard’s mother. Frieda Mendez was out of town following the recent arrest in her daughter’s case. She says it feels like a weight was lifted off her and she is ready for justice. “I miss my daughter. She was a good person, a very loving person, loving mother. It’s not fair her life was taken so soon,” said Mendez.

According to the court documents following Wilson’s arrest, police checked surveillance video from around the scene. One video showed the victims in a car turning south in front of a red car driver who was speeding and ran a posted stop sign. Wilson was believed to be driving that car. It’s after this time witnesses reported Wilson followed the victims to their apartment before the shooting took place. When Wilson was taken into custody, police found a spent shell casing on the hood near the windshield wipers. After searching Wilson’s phone, detectives say they found a series of deleted messages to someone the day of the shooting. It reads in part, “What was I supposed to do? Let him get me first? Wait till he pulled out a gun?” Another reads, “I didn’t get out my car aggressive, they did.” A third read, “I’m pretty sure somebody died.”

Wilson was on release for armed robbery in a separate case at the time of the shooting. Leonard’s mother also gave Arizona’s Family an update on Leonard’s fiancé's condition, who was recently released from the hospital. “He’s healing, he’s still injured but he’s healing. He misses Alyssa. He just keeps telling us he wants her back.”

Leonard leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter and her fiancé. Her family said they will be watching this case closely as the court hearings take place later this month.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.