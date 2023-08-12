Man shot after reportedly breaking into parents’ Sun City West house

SUN CITY WEST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man reportedly forced his way into his parents’ home in Sun City West Saturday morning and was shot.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says around 6 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting near Beardsley Road and 129th Avenue. There they learned that a man broke into his parents’ home, where he was not allowed due to a drug problem when he was shot.

He was taken to a hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. Detectives are investigating the reported break-in and shooting.

