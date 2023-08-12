Man dead after being stabbed in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead, and another is in the hospital after a stabbing in Phoenix on Thursday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., Phoenix police were called near 35th and Grand avenues, where they found 33-year-old Dominic Turnage, who had been stabbed. They also found a second man with injuries from a car crash. Both men were taken to the hospital, where Turnage later died. The other man should survive.

Detectives say a suspect, who police believe is a man, stabbed Turnage, then got into a car as a woman drove away and hit the second victim.

Phoenix police say anyone with information regarding this case can call 480-Witness or 480-Testigo to be eligible for a cash reward.

