Death toll in Lahaina wildfire climbs to 80 as recovery efforts continue

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The death toll in the Lahaina wildfire shot up by 25 on Friday — to 80 — as teams continued the grim work of surveying burned-out homes and businesses.

While unimaginable, officials have warned that fatalities could rise for several days as specialized recovery crews with cadaver dogs make their way into the historic town’s worst-hit areas.

Access to Lahaina town remains blocked off, though Maui County did reopen access to nearby areas for about four hours on Friday — before closing the road again over safety concerns.

Police said only residents and visitors with hotel reservations would be allowed in.

And strict rules and a curfew were in place.

The Lahaina wildfire — now among the deadliest in the US in years — has also displaced thousands of residents, razed hundreds of buildings and damaged critical infrastructure.

Those slowly trickling back to their wrecked homes and communities are being warned that electricity remains out across much of West Maui and cell phone service is also spotty. Meanwhile, tap water may be contaminated and residents are urged not to drink it.

Firefighting also continues, with the blaze still 85% contained.

88-year-old Elaine Nakamura and her daughter Lisa Nihei survived 7 to 8 hours in the water in front of the Lahaina breakwall.

On Friday, the county put the total number of residents at evacuation shelters at 1,418.

That’s in addition to hundreds more staying with friends, in hotels or in their cars.

Gov. Josh Green toured the devastation in Lahaina town Thursday and later told reporters the popular visitor destination and former seat of the Hawaiian kingdom is “gone.”

He also estimated over 1,000 buildings had been destroyed.

“It’s a heartbreaking day,” Green said. “Without a doubt, what we saw is catastrophic.”

He added, “When you see the full extent of the destruction in Lahaina, it will shock you. It does appear like a bomb and fire went off, if I may. And all of the buildings virtually are gonna have to be rebuilt. It will be a new Lahaina that Maui builds in its own image, with its own values.”

President Biden has issued a national disaster declaration for what is now one of the deadliest disasters in Hawaii history and the deadliest U.S. wildfire in years.

In addition to the fatalities, officials say dozens more are injured, some critically.

And thousands of residents are displaced — camping out in six emergency shelters scattered across Maui or staying with family members or in their cars. While many say they’re simply happy to be alive, the scope of the devastation has left them shell-shocked and emotionally-drained.

“Everyone’s homeless today. Everyone’s homeless. Thousands of people are homeless today.,” Lahaina resident Tiare Lawrence said. ““I’m so relieved because I found out recently that my sister was safe, my brother is safe with his children, my stepdad was found. Huge sigh of relief.”

Patrick Grady, who lost his home in Lahaina, called the experience “surreal.”

“It’s just horrible,” he added.

Flames tore through historic Lahaina town on Tuesday night, fueled by winds topping 50 mph generated as Hurricane Dora passed south of the state. Residents reported having just minutes to evacuate and many left without any belongings, just the clothes they were wearing.

