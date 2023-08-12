Burnout leading some workers to try “Mini Retirement”

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Job burnout is real. A new study by Asana looked at more than 10,000 workers across seven countries and found 70% experienced job burnout in the last year.

Burnout happens when the stress or pressure from work reaches a tipping point, leading some people to take a mini-retirement.

Danetha Doe, the founder of the website Money & Mimosas, says that’s an intentional break from a job, usually lasting somewhere between three months and a year. “Most folks are familiar with the term sabbatical, and they can be interchanged,” she said. “I see sabbaticals as being covered by your place of employment, and at this time, not all employers offer a sabbatical. I hope one day it becomes more of the norm and we all have access to this. But in the meantime, we’ve got mini-retirements which are self-funded, so the individual is funding their intentional career break.”

She says there are three unusual signs that you may need a mini-retirement. One is you love your job but lack the motivation to complete tasks.

The second is if you can’t remember what you like to do for fun, especially women who take on careers while raising a family and never take time for themselves.

Doe says a mini-retirement doesn’t necessarily mean quitting your job, but it depends on your employer. You may have to find a new job. “However, I’m starting to see more and more employers recognize the need for these intentional career breaks,” she said. “So, they may not fund your mini-retirement. You may not be receiving payments, a salary during this time, but they may hold your job during your intentional break so that it’s there once you’re ready to return.”

The third sign you might need a mini-retirement is if you start a side hustle or passion project and lack the follow-through because of stress or exhaustion.

Doe says a mini-retirement is an opportunity to readjust your lifestyle and find more joy, peace, and fulfillment.

