3 in custody after shooting, possible armed robbery in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A crime spree involving a shooting and a possible armed robbery in Mesa ended with a crash and three people in custody on Friday night. According to Mesa Police Detective Brandi George, a man and two teen boys pulled up next to a car and shot at the victims near Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue around 5:45 p.m.

Three minutes later, the Mesa Police Department Real Time Crime Center told officers about what looked like an armed robbery at Guerrero Rotary Park, just up the street from the shooting. George said officers got behind the car and turned on their lights and sirens. However, the driver didn’t stop and took off. They crashed about a quarter-mile away at Country Club Drive and Eight Avenue, north of Southern Avenue.

George said the three people exited the car and ran in different directions, but police officers caught them all. The man had apparently shot himself and was taken to the hospital.

While investigating the crash, police said a third victim arrived at the scene and told them the three suspects tried to rob them at Country Club Drive and 10th Avenue, about half a mile south of the crash scene. The chain of events is under investigation. No names have been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.