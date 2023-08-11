Woman carjacks truck with child inside in central Phoenix; active investigation underway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a woman allegedly carjacked a man and took off with his child still inside on Friday morning.

Around 7 a.m. police received Initial reports of a carjacking at a convenience store near 7th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Officers say the suspect, identified only as a woman, took the vehicle when the car was still parked with a 12-year-old child inside. No other information has been released, but police are saying they are “actively working” the incident.

Why hasn’t an Amber Alert been issued?

At this time, it’s unclear if an Amber Alert will be issued. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, an Amber Alert is only issued when all five of the following criteria are met.

A child under 18 has been abducted.

Law enforcement has determined the child is not a runaway and a custody dispute is not the sole reason for requesting an activation.

The abduction poses a credible threat of imminent danger, serious bodily injury or death to the child.

There is enough description detail about the child, the abductor, and the abduction circumstances that an AMBER Alert activation will locate the child and/or suspect.

There is information available, if disseminated to the public, would facilitate safe recovery of the child and/or apprehension of the suspect.

