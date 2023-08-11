Your Life
US 60 westbound to I-10 ramps closed due to semi-truck crash in Tempe

According to Department of Safety troopers, a semi-truck driver lost control of his rig and crashed down an embankment.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crash is causing delays for East Valley drivers on Friday afternoon. According to Arizona Department of Safety troopers, a semi-truck driver lost control of his rig and crashed down an embankment on the westbound US 60 ramp near Interstate 10. The driver has minor injuries, but the ramps will be shut down for an extended amount of time.

The US 60 westbound to I-10 east and westbound ramps are currently closed and there is no estimated time for reopening. Drivers can exit Priest Drive. The US 60 westbound to I-10 HOV ramp will stay open.

For all traffic updates, click or tap here.

