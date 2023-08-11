US 60 westbound to I-10 ramps closed due to semi-truck crash in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crash is causing delays for East Valley drivers on Friday afternoon. According to Arizona Department of Safety troopers, a semi-truck driver lost control of his rig and crashed down an embankment on the westbound US 60 ramp near Interstate 10. The driver has minor injuries, but the ramps will be shut down for an extended amount of time.

The US 60 westbound to I-10 east and westbound ramps are currently closed and there is no estimated time for reopening. Drivers can exit Priest Drive. The US 60 westbound to I-10 HOV ramp will stay open.

UPDATE: US 60 westbound to I-10 east-and-westbound transition ramps are CLOSED due to a crash.



The US 60 to I-10 westbound HOV ramp remains OPEN.



Traffic can also exit at Priest.



There is no estimated time to reopen the ramp. pic.twitter.com/A1fqvONGxk — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 11, 2023

