Suspect with 100K fentanyl pills found hiding in train engine compartment at Arizona border

CBP agents found the stowaway hiding in a locomotive engine compartment at the Nogales Port of...
CBP agents found the stowaway hiding in a locomotive engine compartment at the Nogales Port of Entry on Wednesday.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:55 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NOGALES, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) A suspect is in custody for allegedly trying to smuggle fentanyl pills and meth into the U.S. by hiding in a train’s engine compartment.

According to Port Director Michael W. Humphries with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents working inbound rail operations at the Nogales Port of Entry found the stowaway in a locomotive on Wednesday. Humphries says agents found roughly 109,000 fentanyl pills and 10.6 lbs. of meth in the suspect’s duffel bag.

In August alone, agents at the Nogales port have seized nearly 1 million fentanyl pills. Three previous incidents happened on the same day, Aug. 2, when agents found fentanyl and other illegal drugs hidden inside rolls of roofing paper, throughout a vehicle and strapped to a person’s body.

