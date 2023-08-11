LIVE: SR 51 partially closed in Phoenix after carjacking suspect fled police, later caught

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A carjacking suspect is in custody after what police are calling a “critical incident” that has partially closed a Phoenix freeway on Thursday evening. Police said the incident happened on state Route 51 and Indian School Road. The southbound lanes are currently closed while police investigate. No word yet on when it reopened.

Police said the suspect took off. Police later found the suspect in the area of 15th Avenue and Dobbins Road. Police haven’t said what the incident was or how they caught the suspect. No officers were hurt.

Phoenix police are investigating a critical incident that occurred in the area of SR51 Freeway and Indian School Road. The suspect fled the area and was taken into custody near 1500 W. Olney Avenue.



No officers were injured. pic.twitter.com/LSYi56wknM — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 11, 2023

UPDATE: SR 51 southbound is now CLOSED at Indian School due to this law enforcement activity.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/H1a81kwTk4 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 11, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.