LIVE: SR 51 partially closed in Phoenix after carjacking suspect fled police, later caught

By David Baker
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:13 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A carjacking suspect is in custody after what police are calling a “critical incident” that has partially closed a Phoenix freeway on Thursday evening. Police said the incident happened on state Route 51 and Indian School Road. The southbound lanes are currently closed while police investigate. No word yet on when it reopened.

Police said the suspect took off. Police later found the suspect in the area of 15th Avenue and Dobbins Road. Police haven’t said what the incident was or how they caught the suspect. No officers were hurt.

