Storm chances increasing in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for a a hot and humid day with a slight chance of storms this evening in the Valley. Afternoon highs will top out near 107 degrees, which is slightly above normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

Storm chances are elevated across Northern, Eastern and Southern Arizona today. There’s a chance for gusty winds and blowing dust by this evening in the Valley, along with a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms.

Saturday looks even more active across the higher elevations of our state, with more widespread thunderstorm development expected. Storm chances are near 20 percent again in the Valley, mainly during the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs will once again top out near 107 degrees in the Valley.

Sunday looks a bit warmer near 109 degrees, and temperatures are likely to be in the 110-115 degree range much of next week. The hotter temperatures come as a ridge of high pressure moves closer to Arizona from the east. This weather pattern shift will also bring in a deeper flow of monsoon moisture, increasing storm chances next week across the state.

