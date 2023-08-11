Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Storm chances increasing in Arizona

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Friday, 8/11/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:45 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for a a hot and humid day with a slight chance of storms this evening in the Valley. Afternoon highs will top out near 107 degrees, which is slightly above normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

Storm chances are elevated across Northern, Eastern and Southern Arizona today. There’s a chance for gusty winds and blowing dust by this evening in the Valley, along with a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms.

Saturday looks even more active across the higher elevations of our state, with more widespread thunderstorm development expected. Storm chances are near 20 percent again in the Valley, mainly during the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs will once again top out near 107 degrees in the Valley.

Sunday looks a bit warmer near 109 degrees, and temperatures are likely to be in the 110-115 degree range much of next week. The hotter temperatures come as a ridge of high pressure moves closer to Arizona from the east. This weather pattern shift will also bring in a deeper flow of monsoon moisture, increasing storm chances next week across the state.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Latest News

Temperatures above 110 are returning to Phoenix next week.
A nice Friday around Phoenix, but warmer next week
AZFamily First Alert Weather 4pm Update for Thursday 8/10/23
A cooler Friday for Phoenix with warmer weather ahead
AZFamily First Alert Weather Noon Update for Thursday 8/10/23
Storm chances remain slim in Phoenix with warmup ahead
We will keep low-grade storm chances in the forecast for the next several days in Phoenix.
Light showers for parts of metro Phoenix