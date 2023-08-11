Space Force JROTC at Phoenix high school receives flight simulator

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A year ago, the cadets with Space Force JROTC program at Shadow Mountain High School were busy earning their private pilot licenses before walking the stage at graduation. Students worked hard towards a flight academy scholarship, and a partnership with the Air Force helped get kids excited about a career in aviation.

Now this year, seven cadets at Shadow Mountain received the scholarship. Along with the students’ success, the program has a brand new flight simulator, which will expose them to a realistic Cessna 172 cockpit.

In the last five years, the program has received 18 scholarships and roughly half of those kids went on to join the military. “The Air Force has funded this program to get more kids interested in aviation. There’s no service obligation; kids can get their pilot license before their driver’s license,” said Lt. Colonel William Bones, senior aerospace science instructor. “It’s definitely cool to be 17 and say you already have your pilot’s license,” Cadet Samantha Rouns added.

Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra stopped by the school to test out the new $150,000 simulator, which has been a hit with students. “It’s a fantastic program to learn how to fly a plane, test out the instruments and really get a feel for flying without any of the additional risks of flying a real plane,” one cadet said.

For more information about Shadow Mountain’s SFJROTC, click or tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.