Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Space Force JROTC at Phoenix high school receives flight simulator

Shadow Mountain High School Space Force JROTC has a brand new flight simulator, which will expose them to a realistic Cessna-172 cockpit.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:20 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A year ago, the cadets with Space Force JROTC program at Shadow Mountain High School were busy earning their private pilot licenses before walking the stage at graduation. Students worked hard towards a flight academy scholarship, and a partnership with the Air Force helped get kids excited about a career in aviation.

Now this year, seven cadets at Shadow Mountain received the scholarship. Along with the students’ success, the program has a brand new flight simulator, which will expose them to a realistic Cessna 172 cockpit.

In the last five years, the program has received 18 scholarships and roughly half of those kids went on to join the military. “The Air Force has funded this program to get more kids interested in aviation. There’s no service obligation; kids can get their pilot license before their driver’s license,” said Lt. Colonel William Bones, senior aerospace science instructor. “It’s definitely cool to be 17 and say you already have your pilot’s license,” Cadet Samantha Rouns added.

Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra stopped by the school to test out the new $150,000 simulator, which has been a hit with students. “It’s a fantastic program to learn how to fly a plane, test out the instruments and really get a feel for flying without any of the additional risks of flying a real plane,” one cadet said.

For more information about Shadow Mountain’s SFJROTC, click or tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Latest News

This year, residents submitted more than 3,700 entries.
Arizonans, it’s time to vote for your favorite ADOT traffic sign messages
Shadow Mountain High School Space Force JROTC has a brand new flight simulator, which will...
Phoenix high school Space Force JROTC learning about aviation through flight simulator
Picking your major, bad break-ups and figuring out your financial future. This podcast aims to...
Best friends in Arizona start podcast about navigating college life
On Your Side's Susan Campbell and Consumer Reports have the best deals to find during the month...
What are the best products to buy in August?