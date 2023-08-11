Southbound SR-51 in central Phoenix to remain closed until Friday morning after officer involved shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect is in custody after fleeing from an officer-involved shooting scene that partially closed a Phoenix freeway on Thursday evening. Police said the shooting happened on state Route 51 just south of Indian School Road. The southbound lanes are currently closed while police investigate. Police said late Thursday night that the freeway will remain closed until sometime Friday morning while detectives continue their investigation.

A suspect is in custody after fleeing from an officer-involved shooting scene that partially closed a Phoenix freeway on Thursday evening.

Police said the suspect took off after the shooting. Sources say the suspect left a trail of crashes while also carjacking multiple vehicles along the way. At Seventh Street and Roosevelt Street, sources say one of the drivers fought the suspect, who was trying to carjack their car as well. Police say the suspect crashed near 15th Avenue and Dobbins Road. From there, sources say the suspect ran in and out of several homes in the neighborhood before police arrested the suspect. Phoenix police confirm none of their officers were hurt.

Police have not released information on what led up to the shooting with the suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for continuing updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.