Scottsdale homeowner with broken solar panels for months finally gets repairs

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Jeff Jameson may have 32 solar panels on top of his Scottsdale home, but he says he hasn’t had solar power in eight months. “When you look up there, and you see your solar panels that are not working, how does that make you feel? “On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. “Uh, cheated. It’s to the point where it’s aggravating. I mean, I look up there and what a waste. I mean, this stuff should be working,” replied Jameson.

Jameson says he was happy to go solar nearly three years ago when he paid Sunnova Solar to install all the equipment. Things went well until last November when he was surprised to find a note from a Sunnova representative saying there was a safety issue with his system. “It basically said they discovered a short and that they had to shut the system down,” Jameson remembers the note said.

Well, the system may have been shut down. However, after eight long months, it’s never been repaired and powered back on. And to make matters worse, Jameson has made eight monthly payments of $157 to lease those solar panels that have not been working.

Jameson says he’s called the solar company countless times but gets nowhere. So, he contacted On Your Side. “I think you do great work. I think it puts the fear of God in everyone and they respond,” he said.

On Your Side got a hold of Sunnova Solar and after explaining Jameson’s frustration, the company immediately got involved by sending out two technicians to repair and power on Jeff’s solar system. In this email, a Sunnova spokesperson says, “... we acknowledge the recent incident involving Mr. Jameson,... which did not align with our usual commitment to providing exceptional experiences. We extend our apologies for any inconvenience he may have faced to repair and power up Jeff’s system.”

Jameson’s solar power is now back up and running and he says he couldn’t be happier thanks to On Your Side. “Within nine days of Gary Harper getting involved, I had a phone call and email the very next day from the company and everything was resolved. And that was after eight months of total frustration on my part. It would not have happened otherwise without On Your Side,” said Jameson.

And get this, Sunnova even agreed to credit Jameson for those eight leasing payments for the solar panels when they were not generating power. And the company is also crediting Jameson for the utility power he had to pay for when solar was not operating. The total credits amount to around $1,800. On Your Side appreciates Sunnova’s quick and generous resolution.

