Scottsdale equine therapy farm needs donations to keep programs going

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The extreme heat throughout July and now into August is negatively impacting a Valley equine therapy farm. Fewer clients want to be outdoors in these temperatures, and now the farm is having a hard time keeping its revenue up. They’re hoping the community will step in to help them survive so they can continue offering therapy programs.

Hunkapi Farms is a 1-acre equine therapy farm in Scottsdale. These horses help a variety of people, like cancer patients, first responders and veterans who may have experienced trauma in their life. “These guys give back to the community 100-fold,” the farms executive director Terra Schaad said. “People that are oftentimes scared to talk about what happened to them or can’t find the words, they get to work with these horses like Angus in the arena that teach them it’s OK if you come from a past with trauma.”

There are 35 horses in their herd. Last year, they provided more than 17,000 therapy sessions. These animals come from a similar background as their rider. “What we try to do here is rescue and adopt as many horses as possible that are in the kill pens or on their way to slaughter,” Schaad said.

But the farm is now running into a problem that’s out of its control. “Less people want to come to the farm and be outdoors when it’s like this,” Schaad said. The extreme heat is pushing clients away, and at the same time, the price of hay is going up. “We still have the same amount of horses to feed,” Schaad said.

For an organization that gives so much to the community, they’re now asking the community for help. They need to raise money for 160 more bales of hay for their horses to get them through this summer heat. These bales run $20 to $25 each. “A horse like Angus is going to eat a bale every three days, so we are going to multiply that by 35 horses, and we are going through a lot of hay every single day,” Schaad said.

And with fewer clients showing up, the farm has decided to move some of its horses to Flagstaff for cooler weather. “When they’re in Phoenix, they have to wash off with cooler water just so they can breathe,” volunteer Leigh Melchoir said. “What we are doing is rotating them every two to three weeks.”

Melchoir is up north volunteering at the farm in Flagstaff. She says the Phoenix weather has put them in a really tough spot. She is hoping they won’t have to lessen their herd or reduce their level of care. “It’s very tough. We have grown so much and we love what we do. We love it but we need your help really bad and we would appreciate anything you could give us,” she said. If you want to help the farm and donate, you can click/tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.