Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Presidential Candidates Descend on Iowa State Fair

Political mainstay kicks off ahead of the 2024 election season
By Joshua Crompton and Brendan Cullerton
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -Leading Republican presidential candidates from Donald Trump to Mike Pence are converging on the Iowa State Fair this week to make their case to be the party nominee in 2024. Several leading Presidential candidates will speak to fairgoers from a literal soapbox throughout the week – as the race for the White House heats up.

Iowa residents are used to receiving the first pitches from presidential candidates because of the state’s status as the first caucus state. Voters say – if you want to win the state – you better show up.

Iowa resident Mason Clarahan thinks this is why Iowa is the perfect place for the candidates to come to make their cases. “I think that’s important for their reputation that maybe they’re a little bit down to earth. You know, humble. Get out and get other people’s support, and I think that’s absolutely huge when you’re wanting to pull people’s attention and win votes.”

All the heavy hitters are coming to the fair as former President Donald Trump will hold a rally at the fair Saturday – as his leading competitors will host events over the course of ten days – trying to win the hearts of prospective voters.

A big issue for fairgoer Noah Kaiser “Coming from an ag background I believe in support for the economy that Iowa has and supporting ag and being a big investor in that.”

The fair runs from through 20th, just 3 days before the first GOP Presidential Debate The Iowa Caucus begins in mid-January.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Latest News

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson speaks with a reporter during the Iowa State Fair
Gov. Asa Hutchinson campaigns for President in Iowa
The initiative is called “Staff The Front Lines."
Gov. Hobbs, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego push to fill public service jobs
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum gives an interview during a campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair...
GOP Presidential hopeful Gov. Doug Burgum takes on Iowa State Fair
Presidential Candidates descend on Iowa State Fair