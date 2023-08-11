Your Life
Phoenix family left without air conditioning for three weeks

A Phoenix family hasn't had air conditioning for three weeks and hasn't gotten any progress from the property management company.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:02 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Travis Corkill and his family have been left without air conditioning for nearly three weeks. The home has been sitting at a whopping 104 degrees inside. “On July 19, we noticed that our A/C unit was starting to trip our electrical box, and then on (July) 20, it actually ended up going out on us,” Corkill said.

The family is renting the home and when the air conditioning went out, they contacted their property management company. That’s when the problems started. “We didn’t get another A/C vendor assigned to our house until the Fourth of August, “Corkill said.

Still, afterward, nothing was resolved. Travis said shortly after, he contacted the City of Phoenix for help. They said the house was unlivable and cited the property.

We reached out to the city to get more information. They released the following statement.

“Neighborhood Services Department received a complaint for lack of adequate cooling for the property located at (redacted). Staff determined that the property was in violation and issued a notice of ordinance violation for the unit not cooling below the required 82 degrees. Staff informed the property management company of the violations and corrective actions. Citations were issued to the owner and property management company after the violations were not corrected at the expiration of the notice.”

Phoenix Neighborhood Services Department

But three weeks later, there is still no air conditioning. “It’s always been a fight. It’s always been confusion and for the most part, I’ve been left in the dark. We’ve been left in the dark,” Corkill said.

Now, the family has needed to pack up and live out of a hotel. “We were told through them that they would cover the first three nights and after that, it’s up to us to find our own accommodations.”

We also contacted the property management company for a response. They said:

We have actively been working with our resident to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. To help our resident, we’ve offered temporary relocation and an abatement on their rent while we executed the repairs.

Main Street Renewal

Corkill said shortly after we let the company know we were doing this story, they contacted him. “It’s really unfortunate and it’s unfortunate in the fact that we have to suffer for somebody else’s ignorance,” he said. For resources to get help repairing or replacing their air conditioning units, click/tap here.

