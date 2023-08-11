Your Life
Parts of major Phoenix, East Valley freeways to close for weekend construction

Some Phoenix and East Valley freeways will be shut down for construction projects and maintenance work.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Heads up if you plan to hit the road this weekend. Some Valley freeways will be shut down for construction projects and maintenance work. Here’s the closures to be aware of around the Valley.

Phoenix

  • Northbound Interstate 17 will be closed between Thunderbird Road and Loop 101 in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Dunlap Avenue, Peoria Avenue and Cactus Road will also be shut down. However, both Loop 101 ramps to northbound I-17 will be open.
  • Westbound Loop 303 will shut down between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday. Eastbound Loop 303 is also closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.

East Valley

  • Westbound US 60 shut down between Greenfield Road and Mesa Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Power Road, Superstition Springs Boulevard and Higley Road will also close.
  • Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 in Tempe closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for construction. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 24th, 32nd and 40th streets and the eastbound off-ramp at Baseline Road will be shut down.
  • Westbound US 60 ramp to westbound I-10 near the Broadway Curve closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for construction. Westbound US 60 on-ramp at Rural Road and westbound off-ramp at Priest Drive are set to close.

For more information or to see a full list of detours, click or tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

