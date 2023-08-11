Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Oprah, part-time Maui resident, visits wildfire evacuees at emergency shelter

Oprah appears to be talking to some evacuees at the shelter.
Oprah appears to be talking to some evacuees at the shelter.(Talk Story Nui)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:19 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oprah Winfrey, a part-time Maui resident, visited evacuees Thursday at the War Memorial Gymnasium in Maui.

Thousands have congregated at the gym after the island’s devastating wildfires.

The shelter is also being used as a donation drop-off location for victims.

Images posted on social media showed Oprah chatting with volunteers and residents.

The group Kakoo-Haleakala says she offered to buy supplies for the shelter, including cots, blankets and toiletries.

The former talk show host and media mogul is one of Maui’s biggest private landholders, owning more than a thousand acres in Kula and Hana.

It’s currently unclear if any of her land was damaged from the wildfires.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Latest News

The suspects crash at Country Country Club Drive and Eighth Avenue.
3 in custody after shooting, possible armed robbery in Mesa
Before any student steps into a classroom, they must have the necessary vaccines checked off...
What vaccines Arizona students need before heading back-to-school
Mendez said she misses her daughter, Alyssa Leonard, a lot but hopes justice is served.
Mother of woman killed in suspected road rage shooting in Phoenix praises arrest
There's a new trend called "mini-retirements," and an expert shows why you may need a break...
Why you may need a 'mini-retirement'
Jeff Bezos and fiancee Lauren Sanchez
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, fiancee to donate $100M for Maui relief