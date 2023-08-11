Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

NAU to offer engineering degree courses at its Yuma campus

Northern Arizona University outside sign hanging on their Yuma campus
NAU’s main campus in Flagstaff has offered an engineering degree for the last 50 years and now students in Yuma will have the same opportunity without having to leave home.(azfamily)
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:06 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA (3TV/CBS 5) -Starting this fall, university students in Yuma will be able to earn a degree in mechanical engineering without moving to Flagstaff, Phoenix, or Tucson.

Northern Arizona University, which has a satellite campus in Yuma, invested $2 million to make the degree possible. NAU’s main campus in Flagstaff has offered an engineering degree for the last 50 years. Now, students in Yuma will have the same opportunity without leaving home.

“Some of our students don’t have the resources to make the move to Flagstaff,” said Rocio Napoles, NAU’s student development coordinator. Napoles went on to say it’s one of the highly requested programs students have requested.

The two-year program and all prerequisites can be completed at Arizona Western Community College, which shares the same campus as NAU.

Currently, the only option students had was fulfilling their engineering prerequisites and then transferring to another university that offers the degree.

Napoles said the university is hoping this new program will help develop a skilled workforce in Yuma that can fill jobs locally.

“Usually, if the student moves away, they tend to do their internship away, and they stay away, so we want our students to be able to graduate locally and stay in Yuma and give back to the community,” she said.

NAU’s fall semester begins on August 28.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

A Phoenix family hasn't had air conditioning for three weeks and hasn't gotten any progress...
Phoenix family has been without air conditioning for weeks
A suspect is in custody after an officer-involved shooting on a Phoenix freeway and a crime...
Carjacking suspect arrested in south Phoenix
Arizona's Family has learned that one of the reasons the exhibit was put on hold is because of...
City of Mesa accused of censorship over postponed art exhibit
Gov. Hobbs has taken other actions during the deadly heat wave but won't declare a state of...
Gov. Hobbs reaffirms state of emergency ‘not necessary’ for heat deaths