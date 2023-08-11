NAU to offer engineering degree courses at its Yuma campus

YUMA (3TV/CBS 5) -Starting this fall, university students in Yuma will be able to earn a degree in mechanical engineering without moving to Flagstaff, Phoenix, or Tucson.

Northern Arizona University, which has a satellite campus in Yuma, invested $2 million to make the degree possible. NAU’s main campus in Flagstaff has offered an engineering degree for the last 50 years. Now, students in Yuma will have the same opportunity without leaving home.

“Some of our students don’t have the resources to make the move to Flagstaff,” said Rocio Napoles, NAU’s student development coordinator. Napoles went on to say it’s one of the highly requested programs students have requested.

The two-year program and all prerequisites can be completed at Arizona Western Community College, which shares the same campus as NAU.

Currently, the only option students had was fulfilling their engineering prerequisites and then transferring to another university that offers the degree.

Napoles said the university is hoping this new program will help develop a skilled workforce in Yuma that can fill jobs locally.

“Usually, if the student moves away, they tend to do their internship away, and they stay away, so we want our students to be able to graduate locally and stay in Yuma and give back to the community,” she said.

NAU’s fall semester begins on August 28.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.