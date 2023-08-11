Motorcyclist run over and killed on Phoenix freeway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist has died after being run over by a car in Phoenix on Thursday night.

Just before 10 p.m., troopers say a motorcyclist rear-ended another vehicle in the westbound lanes of the Loop 101 near Tatum Boulevard. Another driver who witnessed the accident stopped to help the victim, who was lying on the road. However, a car attempting to avoid the witness’s car struck and killed the motorcyclist.

The victim’s identity has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

