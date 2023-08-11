Mesa caregiver honored with scholarship

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Caretakers play an important role in our lives. Whether someone is young, old, homebound or going through a rough health patch, caretakers are by their sides every step to ensure people are taken care of. Now, one Mesa caregiver is being honored for her passion and dedication to helping others.

Emily Lewis, an employee of Griswold Home Care, is one of the several winners of the National Caregiver Scholarship Program. She began caregiving by helping her grandmother. “I started very young. You mourn with those who mourn and you care for those who need comfort. I started with my grandmother after my grandfather died,” she said. “It’s my passion. Being with the families is very rewarding, very comforting to me knowing that I am there.”

Dustin Jackson, owner of Griswold Home Care, says there were 18 scholars selected, with Lewis being among them. “We could not think of anyone who is more deserving than this,” he said. “She gives the best care. There’s so much passion in her blood.”

