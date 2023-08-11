Your Life
Man sentenced to 6 months for illegally selling gun to suspect who shot Phoenix officer

Gun was not used to shoot the police officer, prosecutors say
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a judge has sentenced the man who illegally sold a gun to the suspect accused of shooting Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan in 2021.

In a news release, federal authorities say Dwayne Keith Anderson, 51, of Phoenix, was sentenced to six months in prison and three years of supervised release after selling the gun at a gun show, where Anderson reportedly told the alleged shooter, Essa Williams, that he could help him avoid a background check. Prosecutors say Williams had a lengthy rap sheet, including previous felony sentencing to the Arizona Department of Corrections. However, the weapon acquired, a Masterpiece Arms Defender 9mm pistol, was not the gun used to shoot Officer Moldovan but was found in the back seat floorboard of Williams’ car.

“Federal firearms laws and regulations make America safer,” said United States Attorney Gary Restaino. “These laws are designed to make it harder for the drivers of violence in our communities to obtain guns. An FFL like Mr. Anderson who sells a firearm to a felon betrays the public trust and places his fellow citizens at risk.”

New audio of interviews with officers and witnesses gives new details into the shooting of Phoenix Officer Tyler Moldovan in December 2021.

Federal authorities say the gun was purchased using a woman’s identity and that Anderson filled out a Firearms Transaction Record with that false information and the woman’s signature. Prosecutors explained that he “had never met the female and only saw Williams again when he arrived at Anderson’s house that night to pick up the firearm.”

Williams is still awaiting trial in the Maricopa County Superior Court.

