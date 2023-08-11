Your Life
Man pleads guilty to sending bomb threat to Arizona election official

James W. Clark, 38, of Falmouth, Mass., pleaded guilty to one count of making a threatening interstate communication.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to sending a bomb threat to an Arizona election official more than two years ago. On Friday, 38-year-old James W. Clark of Falmouth, Mass., entered a plea of guilty to one count of making a threatening interstate communication.

According to U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) court documents, on Feb. 14, 2021, Clark sent a message to the Election Division of the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office through a website contact form. The message was addressed to a specific election official, who was not named in the information released by the DOJ, warning her that she needed to “resign by Tuesday February 16th by 9 am or the explosive device impacted in her personal space will be detonated.” CBS Boston previously reported the message was sent to then-Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

After sending the message, Clark also conducted online searches that included the official’s full name in conjunction with other words, including “address” and “how to kill.” The DOJ also says Clark also conducted online searches regarding the Boston Marathon bombing in the days after sending the message. The case was investigated by the FBI.

“Americans who serve the public by administering our voting systems should not have to fear for their lives simply for doing their jobs,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a news release. “As this case demonstrates, the Justice Department is investigating and prosecuting violations of federal law against election officials and election workers. Only by protecting those who administer the election process can we ensure that the right to vote, itself, is protected.”

Clark is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 26. He faces a maximum of five years in prison.

