Man accused of stealing service dog from Tempe hotel room
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a man accused of stealing a service dog from a Tempe hotel last month. On Friday, Tempe police announced Jeremiah Young was taken into custody for allegedly stealing a French bulldog, Lani.
On July 26, the search for Lani began after her owner, Andrea Albornoz, said she was stolen from her room at a DoubleTree Hotel. Albornoz says she was in the Valley for a conference and went to get coffee. However, she didn’t notice that her door was still slightly open. When she returned, Lani was gone.
Lani is trained to detect Albornoz’s seizures. Luckily, the pup and her owner were reunited a few days later. Officers haven’t said what led them to Young or how Lani was found. The investigation is ongoing.
