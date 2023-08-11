Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man accused of stealing service dog from Tempe hotel room

Officers haven’t said what led them to Young or how Lani was found.
Officers haven’t said what led them to Young or how Lani was found.(Tempe Police Department/Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a man accused of stealing a service dog from a Tempe hotel last month. On Friday, Tempe police announced Jeremiah Young was taken into custody for allegedly stealing a French bulldog, Lani.

On July 26, the search for Lani began after her owner, Andrea Albornoz, said she was stolen from her room at a DoubleTree Hotel. Albornoz says she was in the Valley for a conference and went to get coffee. However, she didn’t notice that her door was still slightly open. When she returned, Lani was gone.

The owner has had Lani, a French bulldog, since she was ten weeks old and says her pup is a trained service dog and helps detect seizures.

Lani is trained to detect Albornoz’s seizures. Luckily, the pup and her owner were reunited a few days later. Officers haven’t said what led them to Young or how Lani was found. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Latest News

On July 3, just after 11 p.m., investigators say a Camaro, Traverse and Subaru collided on I-17...
Man arrested for murder in DUI-suspected crash that left 3 dead in north Phoenix
Two best friends are now working to help students better handle college life.
ASU, UArizona students create podcast to help others navigate college life
(MGN graphic)
Man sentenced to 6 months for illegally selling gun to suspect who shot Phoenix officer
This year, residents submitted more than 3,700 entries.
Arizonans, it’s time to vote for your favorite ADOT traffic sign messages