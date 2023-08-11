Man accused of stealing service dog from Tempe hotel room

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a man accused of stealing a service dog from a Tempe hotel last month. On Friday, Tempe police announced Jeremiah Young was taken into custody for allegedly stealing a French bulldog, Lani.

On July 26, the search for Lani began after her owner, Andrea Albornoz, said she was stolen from her room at a DoubleTree Hotel. Albornoz says she was in the Valley for a conference and went to get coffee. However, she didn’t notice that her door was still slightly open. When she returned, Lani was gone.

The owner has had Lani, a French bulldog, since she was ten weeks old and says her pup is a trained service dog and helps detect seizures.

Lani is trained to detect Albornoz’s seizures. Luckily, the pup and her owner were reunited a few days later. Officers haven’t said what led them to Young or how Lani was found. The investigation is ongoing.

