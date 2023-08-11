Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

“It just hurts to see what’s happening,” Phoenix-area vacationers stuck in Maui

A Valley couple is stuck in Maui while the wildfires in Maui burned a Goodyear man's family's home.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUI, HI (3TV/CBS 5) — Some Arizonans are beside themselves after learning their family who lives in Maui have lost their home to the brutal wildfires that have killed at least 53 people. Valley vacationers who are also there told Arizona’s Family they’re now stranded after their hotel was evacuated. “There was no notification of a fire. We just went about our plans,” said Peter Murphy, who’s now sleeping in his car with his wife, Wendy. The couple went on vacation in Maui on Monday. “We’ve been in the car for two nights now. We have been living a nomadic lifestyle,” said Peter Murphy.

The Murphys went exploring around the island and had no idea there was a wildfire until they tried to return to their hotel. The road to get back is closed and no one is letting them in, leaving the couple to camp out in the Walmart parking lot. Worst of all, their travel documents are at the hotel, too so there’s no way to catch a flight back to the Valley. “We keep getting instructed ‘they don’t want tourists here,’” said Murphy. “So we want to leave, but no one is giving us the resources or tools to leave.”

Tourists returned to Phoenix on Wednesday after dealing with the deadly fires that have devastated Maui.

It’s heartbreaking for vacationers who find a way to leave. “It just hurts to see what’s happening,” said Goodyear’s Monico Galieto. Arizona residents like Galieto are trying to find ways to help their families in Maui whose homes were reduced to rubble. “My family lost their houses,” said Galieto. The Murphys know their situation pales in comparison. “We are fortunate to only be in this situation so we can fly back home,” said Murphy.

Meanwhile, Galieto is calling for Arizonans to help the people of Maui. “We are not of different race, or different color. We are just one and we need to come together,” said Galieto. If you would like to help, click/tap here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

Jameson’s solar power is now back up and running and he says he couldn’t be happier thanks to...
Scottsdale homeowner with broken solar panels for months finally gets repairs
A Scottsdale man says his solar system broke down eight months ago and the company hasn't done...
Scottsdale man says says solar company won't fix broken panels
They need to raise money for 160 more bales of hay for their horses to get them through this...
Scottsdale equine therapy farm needs donations to keep programs going
The state is selling the shipping containers it placed at the border at a fraction of the cost...
State selling border shipping containers at fraction of cost
Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues