“It just hurts to see what’s happening,” Phoenix-area vacationers stuck in Maui

MAUI, HI (3TV/CBS 5) — Some Arizonans are beside themselves after learning their family who lives in Maui have lost their home to the brutal wildfires that have killed at least 53 people. Valley vacationers who are also there told Arizona’s Family they’re now stranded after their hotel was evacuated. “There was no notification of a fire. We just went about our plans,” said Peter Murphy, who’s now sleeping in his car with his wife, Wendy. The couple went on vacation in Maui on Monday. “We’ve been in the car for two nights now. We have been living a nomadic lifestyle,” said Peter Murphy.

The Murphys went exploring around the island and had no idea there was a wildfire until they tried to return to their hotel. The road to get back is closed and no one is letting them in, leaving the couple to camp out in the Walmart parking lot. Worst of all, their travel documents are at the hotel, too so there’s no way to catch a flight back to the Valley. “We keep getting instructed ‘they don’t want tourists here,’” said Murphy. “So we want to leave, but no one is giving us the resources or tools to leave.”

Tourists returned to Phoenix on Wednesday after dealing with the deadly fires that have devastated Maui.

It’s heartbreaking for vacationers who find a way to leave. “It just hurts to see what’s happening,” said Goodyear’s Monico Galieto. Arizona residents like Galieto are trying to find ways to help their families in Maui whose homes were reduced to rubble. “My family lost their houses,” said Galieto. The Murphys know their situation pales in comparison. “We are fortunate to only be in this situation so we can fly back home,” said Murphy.

Meanwhile, Galieto is calling for Arizonans to help the people of Maui. “We are not of different race, or different color. We are just one and we need to come together,” said Galieto. If you would like to help, click/tap here.

