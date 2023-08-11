Your Life
Is the monsoon getting ready to ramp up around Phoenix next week?

AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for 8/13/2023
By Royal Norman
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’ve had such a hot summer, especially July and August so far, that our high of 105 as of 2 p.m. today seems delightful.

It’s still on the humid side, and there’s definitely enough moisture available to produce storms around the Valley. We’ll be looking for a trigger, perhaps in the form of an outflow boundary from storms to the south of metro Phoenix. Still, we’d put the chance at 20% for isolated storms, especially if you live in the southern portions of the Valley.

For the weekend, we expect highs in the 107-109 range Saturday and Sunday, with a slight chance for overnight storms Saturday night into Sunday morning. Then next week, it appears the upper-level air currents are finally getting into a decent monsoon flow for at least several days. That will bring increasing chances for storms around the state as early as Monday night and better chances around the Valley next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Maybe we’ll finally break the dry streak, which, if we finish out today without rain, will reach 142 days.

