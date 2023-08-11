Is Arizona doing enough to prevent moving companies run by crooks?

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Across the country, there’s been a soaring number of complaints about movers holding people’s stuff hostage and extorting additional cash.

It’s happening in Southern Arizona too. But unlike most states, Arizona doesn’t regulate moving companies.

If you’re moving across state lines, movers are required to have a license from the U.S. Department of Transportation and they’re governed by federal law.

But if you’re moving within Arizona, local moving companies are not proactively regulated for compliance. Consumers are protected by Arizona’s hostage load law.

Jeff Weninger sponsored house bill 2145 that ensures people in Arizona get their stuff back, even if they’re tied up in a payment dispute with a mover.

“Everybody I told about this bill, knew somebody this had happened to. So that just told me how rampant it was,” said Weninger.

The law took effect six years ago. But questionable moving companies are still inflating prices, demanding cash payment, and holding goods hostage often despite having a written contract. In 2022 the Arizona Department of Public Safety investigated nearly 200 consumer complaints about movers. So far this year, 82.

That doesn’t include complaints that get reported to local law enforcement.

“These are the ones reported to us. There could be a lot more out there that don’t get reported and unfortunately individuals just pay,” said Sergeant Steven Sekrecki with DPS.

Sekrecki says while Arizona doesn’t require local movers to have a professional license, movers do have to follow state law and federal regulations. DPS and Weights and Measures enforce the safety of commercial vehicles, like moving trucks on the road.

Of the 194 consumer complaints DPS received last year, Sekrecki estimates they saved people $96,000 in illegal upcharges. And another $33,000 so far in 2023.

“The biggest complaint I hear is really the upcharge at the delivery site. Often the driver says they have to collect those fees prior to unloading,” said Sekrecki.

Arizona is one of just a dozen states without a registration law or licensing requirement for in-state movers. So, do we need it?

13 News asked, “Is the hostage load law enough? Or does Arizona need another regulating body besides DPS and Weights and Measures?”

“I don’t know if we need another regulating body or not. You can always tighten up the laws. Because while it is against the law, it’s a little vague and up to the attorney general to interpret what they can do about it,” said Weninger. “It’s against the law but as far as the punishment it’s kind of vague.”

Law enforcement sources tell us movers can face criminal charges ranging from fraud to theft if there is a written contract as the law requires. If not, it’s more of a civil matter between the customer and the moving company.

If it happens to you, call your local police department immediately and file a complaint with the Attorney General’s office. Click here for the link . You can also contact the Arizona Department of Public Safety at 602-223-5000.

Here are additional tips to avoid dishonest moving companies:

It could be deceptive if the estimate sounds too good to be true.

Ask about all possible charges and additional fees. Moving companies may charge additional fees for travel time, going up and down stairs, gas, packing materials, or other minimum charges. Make sure you receive a detailed up-front written estimate.

Do not pay cash or a large deposit before the move. Beware of movers requiring a large up-front deposit, cash payment, or payment in full beforehand. Using a credit card provides some protection if there is a dispute.

Move valuable items yourself: Cash, electronics, jewelry, medications, medical equipment, and bank records. Do not leave these items out during your move.

Be present during the move. Be there to ask questions, give directions, and ensure nothing is left behind.

Do not sign blank or incomplete documents. Get copies of everything you sign. Untrustworthy movers can insert unapproved terms or fees into blank spaces on documents.

If moving to a different state, ensure movers are registered with the U.S. Department of Transportation .

