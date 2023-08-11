How to help those affected by the Maui wildfires

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thousands are displaced following the devastating Maui wildfires. Here’s how you can help those impacted.

The American Red Cross

Disaster workers from the American Red Cross are in Maui. To donate, visit redcross.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

The Hawai’i Community Foundation

The Hawai’i Community Foundation is accepting donations through its Maui Strong Fund. To donate, visit the fund’s website. For questions or additional information, you can contact Donor Services at donorservices@hcf-hawaii.org or (808) 566-5560.

Maui Food Bank

Maui Food Bank donates food to disaster relief efforts on the island. For every $1 donated, the Maui Food Bank can provide 4 meals to someone. To donate, visit the food bank’s website.

